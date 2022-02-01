Man United fans react to club’s winter transfer window

Manchester United fans are divided as the winter transfer window slams shut leaving the club with no new signings and eight outgoing players, with one more likely absentee.

Many fans clamoured for a defensive midfield addition, yet saw Borussia Moenchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria sign for Juventus for a mere £7.2 million, an amount they could have raised by agreeing to Flamengo’s bid to make Andreas Pereira’s loan move permanent.

They watched as top young strikers such as Dusan Vlahovic and Julian Alvarez were snapped up, unopposed, by the likes of Juventus and Manchester City, respectively.

Barcelona were pushing the once £100 million Ousmane Dembélé out of the door for virtually nothing, but United did not make a move.

Meanwhile, the club offloaded Teden Mengi – Birmingham, Axel Tuanzebe – Napoli, Ethan Laird – Bournemouth, Reece Devine – Walsall, Anthony Martial – Sevilla, Amad Diallo – Rangers, Donny van de Beek – Everton and Matej Kovar – Burton Albion, all on loan.

Mason Greenwood also became unavailable after his arrest on suspicion of rape and assault.

‘Gutted we didn’t get in at least one midfielder however I didn’t expect the club to make signings under an interim manager either,’ said one fan.

‘Best hope is that we can do enough with that shambles of a midfield to get fourth.’

‘Zakaria would have been a good option but i think the club are looking for more long term signings as per the next manager’s wishlist,’ said another.

Other disappointed fans said:

‘Quite a sad indictment, of where we are as a sporting entity really.

‘United are no longer a football club vying for the title, or even geared to win games, never mind trophies!’

‘They obviously don’t care what happens this season. After all the momentum of the Glazers out in the wake of the Super League we are right back to where we were, a poorly run joke of a business not a football club.’

‘Very worried that not improving the midfield at least a little might cost top four and top targets for next season because of it.’

More positive views included:

‘Great we have trimmed the squad a little. Let’s see if we can get a few more out it the summer and get some transfer fees on some permanent out goings and build a better balanced squad. What we have now should be more than good enough to get 3rd or 4th.’

‘As much as I would have liked some stuff done.. I didn’t expect us to blow money with an interim manager.. I don’t think it makes sense to dictate what the next manager will have to work with with such a short term manager in place.’

‘Got out some deadwood to maybe see what else the youth can bring. Not bad overall would rather wait until we have a new manager to see what they want rather than forcing players on them.’

‘They strengthened the squad in the summer! We need to trust this team and will them to a top 3/4 finish!’