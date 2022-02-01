Mason Greenwood further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill

Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill. The latest statement from the Greater Manchester Police reads as follows:

“Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

“The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday (30 January) afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence. He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow (Wednesday 2 February).

“Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill. Enquiries are ongoing and the victim continues to be offered specialist support.

“We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim’s right to lifelong anonymity, or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings.”

This is the latest update from the Greater Manchester Police following Greenwood’s initial arrest after images, a video and audio file surfaced on social media at the weekend.

Manchester United have confirmed Greenwood will not train with the club, while Nike have ended their sponsorship affiliation with the young English forward.

We must remind readers to listen to the advice from Greater Manchester Police and not share any of the images or videos which surfaced on social media as this is an ongoing investigation.

We expect there to be an update from Manchester United in due course when there are further developments.