Andreas Pereira: Flamengo still waiting for Manchester United to respond

Flamengo are reportedly still waiting for Manchester United’s response after the club submitted a fresh new offer for Andreas Pereira.

Since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, the on-loan attacking midfielder has been seen as an outcast at the club, spending two seasons away at different clubs.

His last loan at Lazio was a successful move where he made 26 league appearances, scoring one goal.

The club wanted to sign him on a permanent transfer in the summer but couldn’t meet the asking price set by Man United.

This season, Pereira has spent his time in Brazil at Flamengo where his current club are willing to make the loan move a permanent stay.

He has scored five goals in 18 league appearances and even made the final of the Copa Libertadores but lost due to a mistake by Pereira himself.

According to Sport Witness, the vice president of football at Flamengo has claimed that they’re still waiting for United’s response to an offer made in January.

“The English have still not responded, maybe due to the closing of the window, which is today,” claimed Braz.

“They could be waiting for some possibility, some proposal. We have not received a response regarding the proposal.”

The outlet reports that the offer stands at €8m which is considerably lower than the €20m asking price.

With six months to go before the expiration of the loan deal, the two clubs still have plenty of time to negotiate a fee.

United fans will be hoping for successful negotiations for a player who isn’t considered to have a future at Old Trafford.