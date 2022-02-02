Mason Greenwood: Manchester United striker granted bail by police until further investigation

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has reportedly been released by the police.

According to Simon Stone(BBC), a 20 year old man has been granted bail, pending further investigation.

GMP: “A 20-year-old man arrested (on Sunday 30 January 2022) on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation.” — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) February 2, 2022

The assumption is the mentioned person is Greenwood, who was arrested on the 30th of January, on suspicion of domestic abuse.

He was further arrested yesterday for sexual assault and threatening to kill. The statement from the Manchester police read:

“Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

“The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday (30 January) afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

“He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow (Wednesday 2 February).

“Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill. Enquiries are ongoing and the victim continues to be offered specialist support.”

The club have confirmed that Greenwood would not be involved in the squad until further updates. His merchandise has been removed from the official website.

Nike also put out a statement yesterday suspending their relationship with the 20 year old.

The next few days will be crucial in determining what the future holds for Greenwood, with the police still investigating.