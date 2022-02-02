Manchester United fans told root cause of poor decision-making

Manchester United fans have been delivered even more bad news following the club’s lack of incomings in the January transfer window.

Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, and Amad Diallo have all been allowed to leave on loan but no signings were made despite supporters’ pleas.

According to The Telegraph, many matters are up in the air due to the lack of a permanent manager, with Ralf Rangnick hired only on an interim basis until the summer.

It’s said Paul Pogba has been encouraged to wait to see who the new manager is before making a decision on his future.

Luke Shaw, whose current contract ends in 2023 (though there’s an option to trigger a further year), is understood to not start negotiations over a new deal until March.

However, the report goes on to claim that most talks with the players are on hold until a new manager comes in, who will then decide who should get new deals or not.

Unfortunately the worst news for United fans is that it’s said the club is unlikely to be able to bring in four or five talented players for the upcoming boss unless good sales are made and space on the wage bill is extended.

To add salt to the wounds, it’s understood that co-chairman Joel Glazer’s micro-management can at any point override Richard Arnold, Matt Judge, John Murtough, and the new manager in any decisions taken.

Lastly, the report claims United’s reputation in the transfer market has been damaged, with deals rarely completed with ease and negotiations are described as “deal by attrition”.

It’s clear to see from The Telegraph’s report that United are in absolute chaos and a mess that seems remarkably difficult to clean up.

Rangnick’s advisory role that is expected to kick in from the summer will be totally useless if he has to do his job with his hands tied behind his back.

Glazer’s constant greed for power must end as footballing decisions must be left to footballing people or else nothing will change at the club.