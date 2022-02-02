Manchester United: Club in chaos amid managerial search

Manchester United are reportedly in a period of upheaval and have multiple problems that need solving before the next season.

Ralf Rangnick has been in temporary charge of the club but a permanent solution is needed in order to settle an unsettled club.

According to The Times, with new CEO Richard Arnold taking over from Ed Woodward, the club will now look into finding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s long-term replacement.

Arnold will reportedly not stick his nose in footballing affairs and will focus on his area of expertise- commercial areas.

The search for a new manager will be instead left with Darren Fletcher and John Murtough who are the technical director and football director respectively.

Ajax’s Erik ten Hag and PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino are said to be the ‘leading candidates‘ for the managerial role.

United are understood to be keen on someone who has experience winning trophies, is happy to promote youngsters, and can play attacking football, with both managers capable of meeting the criteria.

The report continues to say that the Red Devils have asked Paul Pogba to delay any decision-making until the new manager comes in, amid interest from PSG, Juventus, and Real Madrid.

Lastly, Manchester United are looking to see where they can go for their first pre-season tour since the pandemic began, with China the favourite to play hosts if no travel restrictions are in place.

United fans will be glad to see Arnold is not looking to get involved on footballing matters but it won’t mean much if the Glazers still need to sign off on everything.

It’s likely supporters will be happy with either Pochettino or Ten Hag but the feeling is that more want the latter to be in charge next.

Rangnick is also said to be in favour of that decision too so it will be interesting to see who the board settle on.