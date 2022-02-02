Facundo Pellistri: Manchester United youngster stuns fans with sensational assist

Manchester United star Facundo Pellistri put on a show for fans who may have been watching Uruguay’s 4-1 thumping of Venezuela.

The young winger played a key role in the big result, with his nation looking to qualify for the World Cup held later this year in Qatar.

Pellistri’s sensational assist can be seen in the video below:

In typical fashion, the on-loan man beat several players in tight spaces in the Venezuelan penalty box before laying the ball on a plate for his teammate Giorgian de Arrascaeta to score in the 23rd minute.

Pellistri’s stats proved just how much of a threat he was and reminded fans of what kind of attacking talent they have on their hands.

The former Penarol man impressively completed all four of his dribbles, created four chances and one big chance, all while maintaining a remarkable pass accuracy rate of 93%.

Ralf Rangnick would’ve loved to have seen Pellistri winning seven of the 10 tackles he attempted too.

Facundo Pellistri’s game by numbers vs. Venezuela (67 mins): 100% dribbles completed (4/4)

93% pass accuracy

7/10 tackles won

4 chances created

1 big chance created

1 penalty won

1 assist Outstanding performance. 🇺🇾💫 pic.twitter.com/IvaTnhjar1 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 2, 2022

Much has been made of United letting go Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, and Amad Diallo on temporary loans this winter but with Pellistri performing like that, he’ll be knocking on the door soon enough.

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho may be expected to be the first choices for the left-wing and right-wing spots respectively but Pellistri should get the opportunity to challenge them both next season.

If he can somehow salvage the poor loan spell he’s currently enduring with Alaves in Spain, then he may yet have a part to play for the Red Devils.