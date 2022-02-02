Mauricio Pochettino and Paris Saint-Germain could part ways in the summer

Manchester United managerial target Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly no longer considered the manager for the long-term project at Paris Saint-Germain.

It has been a turbulent time for the Argentinian who joined the club a year ago after Thomas Tuchel was sacked.

During his first season, he was eliminated in the Champions League by Manchester City in the semi-final after knocking out the holders, Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

He didn’t manage to win the Ligue 1 due to the fact they were behind when he was appointed but did manage to win the Coupe de France Final against Monaco.

Heading into this season after a sensational transfer window that saw the likes of Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Donnarumma join the club, the team haven’t really clicked like they once did.

However, PSG remains top of the league, though this isn’t surprising considering they have finished as Champions in eight of the last 10 seasons.

According to Le Parisien, Pochettino is no longer a part of the project as the club look to find a new manager to be appointed in the summer.

In what has to be considered an advantage for Man United if the French club releases their manager, the club could soon be able to get one of their reported primary targets for free.

However, PSG are still in the Champions League and a successful win will most likely mean he will stay in charge beyond this season.

Foot Mercato reports that Pochettino was ready to join United in January after the club approached him when they sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Zinedine Zidane was touted around as a possible replacement at the French club and it seemed very likely that the Argentinian would’ve left last month.

The outlet also reports that PSG’s manager is tired of decisions made sportingly and extra-sportingly, as he did not even get his transfer targets during the January window.

It’ll be a tricky time for the next six months as Pochettino goes all out to try and win the Champions League to potentially save his job.

However, a move to United for free seems like a great move if the club still sees the manager as their primary managerial target.

With Ralf Rangnick’s managerial reign ending in the summer, it will be the perfect time for the club to go in for the former Tottenham Hotspur boss.

United fans will be eagerly waiting for the announcement as the hierarchy look to replace Solskjaer for the long term.