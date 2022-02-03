Edinson Cavani: Fabrizio Romano provides transfer update

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has provided an important update on Manchester United star Edinson Cavani‘s long-term future.

The experienced Uruguayan’s current contract runs out in the summer and so that has naturally sparked rumours over where he may go next.

One of those is that he will return to South America to play for Argentina’s River Plate, replacing Manchester City’s new signing Julian Alvarez.

However, Romero has denied negotiations have taken place and insisted Cavani is committed to United until the season’s end, when he will then decide his next step, with La Liga a ‘serious option’.

Rumours about Edinson Cavani being Álvarez replacement at River Plate in July are not confirmed. There are no talks, negotiations or interest. 🚫🇺🇾 #Cavani Edinson accepted to stay at Man Utd until end of the season – he'll decide his future in May. La Liga, serious option. pic.twitter.com/dmyZsyiiK9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 2, 2022

Some fans were upset with Ralf Rangnick after he chose to give Cavani a day or two extra rest, meaning he will miss the clash with Middlesbrough.

The FA Cup is the Red Devils’ most realistic shot at a trophy this season and so supporters naturally feel strongly about it.

Rangnick explained in his press conference that Cavani wouldn’t have played in the match anyways due to his recent exploits with Uruguay.

Given the chaos at the club and the uncertainty over many players’ futures, fans have started to question who is committed to the club and who isn’t.

Rangnick is clearly a fan of Cavani’s but it seems even if the manager wanted the player to stay for longer, he wouldn’t be keen on the idea.

The health pandemic has taken its toll on the prolific forward who has clearly been feeling homesick and hopes to be closer to his family.

In fact, that is the reason why Cavani requested to stay abroad for longer and his request was indeed granted.