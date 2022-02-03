Harry Maguire interview: Manchester United captain speaks about team’s improvement under Ralf Rangnick



Manchester United captain Harry Maguire believes that the team have shown considerable improvement under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

In an interview with the club’s official matchday programme United Review, Maguire spoke about United’s defensive record:

“We haven’t conceded as many goals, we haven’t conceded as many chances.”

“It’s a team effort; it’s not a back-four effort, or a goalkeeping effort [alone]. It’s a team effort. Our lives are a little bit easier from the way that they [the midfielders and forwards] are working and covering spaces in front of us, so it’s a huge effort from us all.”

Since Rangnick took over, United have lost just one game out of ten, conceding seven goals compared to 22 in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s last ten matches in charge.

There has been a clear improvement in the team’s ability to control matches.

However, the 28 year old believes that the team can be better on the ball.

“But I think there’s still a lot to improve on, especially with the ball now.”

“We’ve got to make sure that we carry a little bit more of a threat with the ball and look after the ball a bit better than we have done in recent weeks.”

Despite the recent criticism, Maguire will play a vital role in the last part of United’s campaign. As captain, he will surely want to lead this team to silverware. He goes on to say:

“We’ve got a crucial period of the season where we need to make sure that the performances are turned out week after week. I always say it, and I’m always a big believer that good performances lead to good results.”

With Victor Lindelof out of action with illness, Maguire is almost certain to start tomorrow’s game against Middlesbrough as he aims to help the side to another clean sheet.