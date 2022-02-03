Match report: Chelsea Women 3-1 Manchester United Women

Manchester United have crashed out of the Continental Cup after losing 3-1 to defending champions Chelsea.

Chelsea started off the game brighter as they dominated possession but it was United with the first shot on target. Unfortunately, Martha Thomas’ header nestled into the gloves of Musovic.

After the Reds had settled and had a good spell of possession, Pernille Harder fired a warning shot from the edge of the box and Sophie Baggaley was relieved to see it fly over the crossbar.

Galton made a wonderful run into the box but her shot was stopped by a well timed challenge from Erin Cuthbert but United were showing promise.

In the 26th minute though, Chelsea made the breakthrough, against the run of play, Harder made a good run and managed to dance round Mannion to slot it past Baggaley.

United had been playing well up until that point but it all unravelled for them as five minutes later a loose ball on the six yard line wasn’t dealt with and Fleming managed to smash it into the roof of the net.

However, United responded well, and less than two minutes later they got off the mark themselves. Groenen with a lovely back heel to Boe Risa, who smashed a shot past Musovic from a tight angle. United were right back in contention.

United’s hope was short lived though, as Chelsea found a third before the half was over. A ball came in across the face of goal and again it wasn’t dealt with by United’s defence and Jess Carter came flying in and found the back of the net.

The second half began and United knew what they needed to do. They came out on the front foot with a few crosses into the box but the final decisions lacked conviction.

A training ground corner, pulled back to Boe Risa caught Chelsea off guard but the shot lacked power. United kept the ball alive but Russo’s resulting shot didn’t trouble the keeper as it went wide.

A mistake from Blundell led to Sam Kerr having the chance to run almost one on one with Baggaley who came out of her area. She hesitated and made a reckless challenge which Kerr made a meal of. Baggaley was shown a straight red.

A slightly unprepared Mary Earps had to come on to face the free-kick and see out the remaining 15 minutes or so.

It was all over for the Reds as their Conti Cup journey came to an end.

Team: Baggaley, Thorisdottir, Mannion, Batlle, Blundell, Boe Risa, Zelem, Groenen (Fuso 67), Galton, Thomas (Bruun 67), Russo (Earps 77)