Mauricio Pochettino is ‘fed up’ at Paris Saint-Germain and the feeling is mutual

Mauricio Pochettino is ‘fed up’ at Paris Saint Germain and could even have joined Manchester United in January, according to a new report from France.

And PSG’s main fan group the Collectif Ultras Paris (CUP) – known usually as simply the Ultras, are demanding change after their team’s embarrassing defeat to Nice in the French Cup this week.

Pochettino has been on United’s managerial radar since his Spurs days and it was widely believed he would be José Mourinho’s permanent successor. But the club chose to make Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s caretakership permanent and Poch moved on to Paris.

However, despite PSG having a convincing lead in Ligue 1 and still being in the Champions League, rumours have persisted that he is unhappy at the club and that the club’s owners are underwhelmed with his performance.

They have been reported to be lining up former Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane to replace the Argentinian at the end of this season, although Poch’s demise may even come sooner if his side are dumped out of the Champions League by Real Madrid.

‘According to our information, after a year spent on the sidelines of Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentinian technician is already fed up, both in the football context and outside of that context,’ Footmercato.com reports.

‘Everything seems to weigh on him, mainly internally. The operation of the club does not please him, and his relationship with [Sporting Director] Leonardo is already ripe.

‘He had demanded the arrival of Tanguy Ndombélé [in the winter transfer window], and thought it feasible. But the player went to Lyon in the form of a loan with an option to buy.

‘In January, he was even already ready to join Manchester United according to our information, after having been contacted in November.

‘One thing is certain, he does not see himself continuing the adventure in Paris beyond the current season. He has already lets those around him know.

‘He is ready to join Man United.’

Meanwhile Le Parisien claims that the feeling is mutual, with fans putting pressure on the club to dismiss the 49 year old.

‘On Tuesday evening, on its Twitter account, CUP wrote: “OUR PATIENCE HAS ITS LIMITS,’ the outlet reports.

‘It is not yet clear whether it is Mauricio Pochettino or the players who is targeted by the message, but it seems clear that the third trophy lost by the Argentine technician since his arrival (Ligue 1, Champions Trophy, Coupe de France) has attracted a large amount of anger against him.

‘More generally, the team’s lack of playing style and the many narrowly avoided defeats this season do not plead in his favor.

‘Welcomed enthusiastically by supporters a year ago when he took over from Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino has seen his popularity rating shrink and, at the end of 2021, his name was greeted by increasingly marked whistles.’

With Zidane a free agent waiting in the wings and the fans turning hostile, a Champions League exit could bring Pochettino’s reign to an abrupt end.

If he doesn’t last the season at PSG, it is possible that his appointment at United will be brought forward, although Ralf Rangnick could still stay at the helm until May. It may depend on how the side are doing under Rangnick at the time.