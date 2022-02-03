Fabrizio Romano provides insight into Manchester United’s winter failings

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed the opportunities Manchester United had in regards to signing the likes of Boubacar Kamara, Denis Zakaria, and Julian Alvarez.

Ralf Rangnick was made interim manager late last year and many expected he would at least sign one midfielder this winter.

However, Romano has revealed that United turned down the opportunity to sign any of the aforementioned players.

The reason that was given was because the club want to allow the new manager to bring in whoever he plans on rather than inheriting a squad he didn’t want.

It’s understood the Red Devils even held talks with Zakaria’s agent in December but the club again delayed any decisions and lost out to Juventus.

Manchester United were offered the chance to sign Boubacar Kamara, after Denis Zakaria and Julián Álvarez – turned down because of new manager plans in the summer. 🔴 #MUFC Buy options not included in Donny and Martial deal for the same reason. 📲 More: https://t.co/sWFu0mbNpb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 2, 2022

#mufc had discussions with Denis Zakaria's agent in December, but United decided to wait for a potential summer move. Juventus jumped in and signed him instead for €8m including add-ons #mulive [@FabrizioRomano] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 2, 2022

Manchester United may have been trying to be smart but no decision is a decision in and of itself.

Time will tell whether it was the right call but fans were naturally upset, particularly since the need for a midfielder was so obvious.

Romano had revealed in the past that United held talks with Zakaria’s agents but it never went beyond that.

The talented Swiss star recently stated in a press conference that he wishes to emulate Paul Pogba‘s time at Juventus.

The hope is that United’s new manager, whoever he may be, will get the right backing in the summer to make as many signings as he needs.