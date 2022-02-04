Home » Middlesbrough: Manchester United fans announce disgust with shock result

Middlesbrough: Manchester United fans announce disgust with shock result

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United fans made their feelings clear following the loss to Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on Friday night.

Ralf Rangnick’s men missed out on their most realistic shot at silverware this season as they were knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties.

United had a tremendous amount of chances yet couldn’t convert any in what was a hugely frustrating match for supporters.

Middlesbrough scored their goal through controversial circumstances, with many blaming VAR for not overturning a strange decision.

The Red Devils scored their one and only goal through Jadon Sancho fairly early on but couldn’t convert any of the multiple opportunities that were later created.

Middlesbrough were poor for much of the match but Manchester United’s inability to score gave them confidence.

The away side would then score and hold on beyond extra time to force the home team into a penalty shootout.

Neither goalkeeper made a single save in Middlesbrough’s 8-7 win, with Anthony Elanga unfortunately missing United’s crucial penalty.

No one truly blamed the young Swede however, as it was his more senior teammates who let him down by not converting their chances in real time and open play.

Nonetheless, Middlesbrough’s desire to fight for a result was impressive, while United’s lack of nerve after dominating for much of the match was shocking.

Latest Top Stories...

Match Report: Manchester United 1 – 1 Middlesbrough...

Player ratings: Man United 1-1 Middlesbrough (AET, Middlesbrough...

Napoli leave Axel Tuanzebe out of their Europa...

Ralf Rangnick has found the perfect solution to...

Harry Maguire interview: Manchester United captain speaks about...

Ralf Rangnick says four players will be missing...