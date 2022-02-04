Middlesbrough: Manchester United fans announce disgust with shock result

Manchester United fans made their feelings clear following the loss to Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on Friday night.

Ralf Rangnick’s men missed out on their most realistic shot at silverware this season as they were knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties.

Neither by law or logic should we have lost that. — ً (@utdrobbo) February 4, 2022

That's it. I'm signing off. Poor Elanga. He doesn't deserve this. We should've won it 15 mins in. The senior players have let him down here. The officiating has been a farce. Stay strong lad. Not your fault. — ManUtdSense (@SensibleUtd) February 4, 2022

There's no let up in Man Utd being disappointing. None whatsoever. It's relentless. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) February 4, 2022

In a week where Utd and their fans badly needed a positive, the players can't find a way to beat Middlesbrough in the FA Cup. They aren't fit to wear the shirt, I deeply dislike most of them. They're frauds — Pilib De Brún (Phil Brown) (@Malachians) February 4, 2022

Another season without a trophy Will it ever end @ManUtd — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) February 4, 2022

United had a tremendous amount of chances yet couldn’t convert any in what was a hugely frustrating match for supporters.

Middlesbrough scored their goal through controversial circumstances, with many blaming VAR for not overturning a strange decision.

The Red Devils scored their one and only goal through Jadon Sancho fairly early on but couldn’t convert any of the multiple opportunities that were later created.

Middlesbrough were poor for much of the match but Manchester United’s inability to score gave them confidence.

The away side would then score and hold on beyond extra time to force the home team into a penalty shootout.

Neither goalkeeper made a single save in Middlesbrough’s 8-7 win, with Anthony Elanga unfortunately missing United’s crucial penalty.

No one truly blamed the young Swede however, as it was his more senior teammates who let him down by not converting their chances in real time and open play.

Nonetheless, Middlesbrough’s desire to fight for a result was impressive, while United’s lack of nerve after dominating for much of the match was shocking.