Napoli leave Axel Tuanzebe out of their Europa League squad



Manchester United star Axel Tuanzebe, who is currently on loan at Napoli, has been left out of the Italian side’s Europa League for the rest of the season.

After arriving in Naples in January due to an unsuccessful loan move to Aston Villa, the central defender has now been omitted from their European squad registration.

This comes as a huge surprise as the Englishman has featured in a couple of games for his new team and clearly hasn’t been exiled from the squad.

The Serie A side also seemed very excited about securing the loan deal and it looked like it was going to be a fantastic move for the defender who needs matchday minutes.

According to Sport Witness, it was the manager who made the decision not to register the player.

The outlet reports that he may have felt that there was more cover in defence than would be needed for the rest of the competition.

The choice of defender to cut from the list was thought to be down to either Kevin Malcuit or Adam Ounas, but ultimately it was Tuanzebe.

However, La Repubblica reports that the exclusion comes after a disastrous performance in the Italian Cup against Fiorentina.

The 24-year-old, who made his debut in the competition, made a couple of errors including a mistake that lead to Dusan Vlahovic’s goal.

It wasn’t a great match for the centre-back, taking part in his second game for his new side. He hasn’t seen the pitch since the disastrous 5-2 loss.

Tuanzebe will be eager to please the manager but will have to stick to just the league for the rest of this season as there is no other chance of being able to impress.

United fans have seen the player’s potential elsewhere but will be hoping he can get a chance to impress before coming back to Old Trafford in the summer.

