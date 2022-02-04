Home » Player ratings: Man United 1-1 Middlesbrough (AET, Middlesbrough win 7-8 on pens)

by Red Billy
Manchester United crashed out of the FA Cup to Championship side Middlesbrough this evening at at Old Trafford on penalties. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Dean Henderson 7 – Did well enough, but didn’t get close to saving a penalty.

Diogo Dalot 7.5 – Looked confident and classy. Has really come of age lately and has solved a big problem at right back. Might be harsh to say he was missing for the goal? Took his pen well under extreme pressure.

Raphael Varane 7 – Played well.

Harry Maguire 7 – Played well.

Luke Shaw 7.5 – Got better as the game wore on, not a bad effort from Luke.

Scott McTominay 5 – At times looked strong and at other times lost the midfield. A patchy performance.

Paul Pogba/strong> 8 – Excellent comeback. Worked hard and defended well and showed some classy skill on the ball. Could thrive under Rangnick.

Bruno Fernandes 7.5 – Superb creativity in normal time, only let down by some dodgy finishing. Faded in ET.

Jadon Sancho 8.5 – Scored a good goal and was a constant threat. Best performance in a United shirt.

Cristiano Ronaldo 3 – Nothing came off for Ronaldo tonight. Missed a penalty and fluffed a number of chances. Couldn’t even manage a backheel. Embarassing performance. Why was he not subbed?

Marcus Rashford 7.5 – Superb outing for Rashford other than the finishing, which was poor.

Substitutes

Fred 7 – Made a positive impact without doing anything spectacular.

Anthony Elanga 5 – Squandered a couple of golden opportunities, then the pen.

Phil Jones 6 – Little impact.

Juan Mata 6 – Little impact.

