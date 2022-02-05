Manchester United fans have their say on the club’s next permanent manager in latest poll



Manchester United fans recently had their say on a poll conducted on Twitter about who the next permanent manager of the club should be.

Currently, the squad have an interim manager in charge in Ralf Rangnick until the end of the current season.

The German himself could take over permanently, as happened under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when he took on a caretaker role back in 2018.

Tom McDermott conducted an interview on Twitter where United fans had the option to pick between Erik ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino and Rangnick.

Next permanent #MUFC manager. You decide 👇🏻 — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) February 2, 2022

3,109 people took to Twitter to vote on a question that asked them who they would prefer to be appointed in the summer.

A clear winner in Erik Ten Hag with 79.4% of the overall vote means that the Dutch manager is a clear favourite amongst United fans.

The current Ajax manager is top of the list of many top European clubs who will be interested in securing him in the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino came second in the poll with an underwhelming 15.8% of the vote, with Rangnick achieving just 4.8%.

This may come as a surprise to some after the Argentinian, who is currently underperforming at Paris Saint-Germain, is seen as the top target behind the scenes at United.

It is clear to see that fans have one person in mind for filling the role in the summer.

Rangnick has been partly successful in the first couple of months in charge of the squad but from this poll, it is clear to see he is the least favourite.

The current interim manager will be taking on a consultancy role in the summer once a new long-term manager is appointed.

The summer is still a while away yet but the club could even hire a new manager before the season is over to provide stability for some of the unhappy squad members.

United fans will be eager to see who will take the reins heading into the 2022/23 season.

