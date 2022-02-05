Player ratings: Manchester United u23s 3-1 West Ham u23s

Manchester United’s u23s sealed an impressive victory against a strong second place West Ham. Here are our player ratings for the match:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Ondrej Mastny – 7 – Had a busy afternoon, stood up strong and made a number of good saves. Was also quick off his line to react to balls in over the top and cut out attacks before they developed.

Charlie Wellens – 7.5 – A strong performance on both sides of the pitch. Was solid defensively and strong on the ball, grabbing himself an assist.

Will Fish – 6.5 – Had a tough day handling Sonny Perkins’ runs and physicality. Although he was caught out a couple of times, he has also made some very important blocks and tackles.

Bjorn Hardley – 7 – Played the ball out of the back very well and dealt with most tasks in defence.

Alvaro Fernandez – 7 – One of his quieter matches, but did pop up with some driving runs down the left and was very good defensively.

Martin Svidersky – 6.5 – A decent performance but found himself overrun at times which left the centre backs exposed.

Charlie Savage – 7.5 – As composed as ever on the ball and sprayed it around effectively.

Noam Emeran – 7.5 – A constant thorn in West Ham’s side with his direct running and dribbling. Was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet as his performance deserved it.

Shola Shoretire – 8.5 – Shone through with extra quality, picking apart West Ham with his penetrating passes.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – 6 – A disappointing performance for the Norwegian, who struggled to get on the ball as much as he likes in an unusual left winger role.

D’Mani Mellor – 8 – Another brace for the hardworking striker with some clinical finishing. His never ending runs in behind and pressing left the West Ham defenders all over the place.

Substitutes

Zidane Iqbal – 5.5 – Was unusually panicked on the ball and often looked to just clear the ball instead of stamping some needed composure on the midfield.

Connor Stanley – 7 – Wasn’t involved for long but made some lively runs down the wing and capped it off with a well taken goal.

