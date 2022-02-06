Aurélien Tchouaméni: AS Monaco star impresses in stunning performance

AS Monaco star Aurélien Tchouaméni impressed observers in a brilliant performance vs Olympique Lyon in Ligue 1.

Manchester United are said to be keen on the midfielder’s signature and if there were any scouts watching the match, they would have liked what they’ve seen.

Aurélien Tchouaméni last night: 72 touches

42 passes completed (84%)

14/20 duels won

— 10/14 ground

— 4/6 aerial

10 possession recoveries

4/4 take-ons completed

4 fouls won

3 interceptions

3 clearances

1 big chance created Another stellar performance. pic.twitter.com/luH6lpnb8Z — UtdArena (@UtdArena) February 6, 2022

The Tweet above shows that Tchouaméni was thoroughly involved in the play as evidenced by his 72 touches.

His passing completion rate might not be that great but it’s largely because of his risk-taking approach which resulted in one big chance created.

Three interceptions, three clearances, 10 possession recoveries, and 14 duels won is essentially the reason why United are interested in Tchouaméni in the first place.

Four completed take-ons shows what a complete midfielder the Frenchman is and why he’s such a hot prospect.

The Peoples Person previously covered how Manchester United were making contact for Tchouaméni but faced stiff competition.

AS Monaco previously warned those interested in the midfielder it will take a big bid to secure his signature, as reported by Manchester Evening News.

United clearly need to invest in their engine room this summer and it could even be argued that multiple signings are needed.

It’s been made clear to fans that the decisions made for the transfer market will rely on the incoming permanent manager, rather than Ralf Rangnick.