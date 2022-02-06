Erling Haaland: Manchester United receive huge boost as Real Madrid pull out of transfer

Manchester United have received a huge advantage in the pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland next summer.

According to the Daily Star, Real Madrid have pulled out of the race to sign the Norwegian striker.

The Spanish giants reportedly cannot afford Haaland’s £300m transfer package, leaving the door open for Man Utd, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

Earlier ESPN claimed that the 21 year old’s first choice would be a move to the Spanish capital.

However, Madrid are said to be focussing on completing the high-profile move for PSG’s Kylian Mbappe.

Also, Barcelona’s deadline day signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang means that they are highly unlikely to land the Dortmund star.

Haaland is said to have a £67 million release clause that can be activated in June. The three English clubs will be looking to prepare a good financial package for the Norwegian and his agent Mino Raiola.

Haaland has established himself as one of the best goalscorers across Europe. Even at such a young age, he has all the attributes to succeed in the English top-flight.

From a United point of view, they do need to sign a forward next summer.

With Mason Greenwood‘s suspension and Edinson Cavani likely to leave, the club should be looking to bolster the attack.

It would also depend on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37 year old’s contract expires in 2023, but many believe that he could leave the club if they fail to secure Champions League qualification.