Manchester United pushing to sign Ronald Araujo from FC Barcelona

Manchester United are reportedly pushing to sign FC Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo next summer.

The 22-year-old is one of La Liga’s best young prospects and has been the glimmer of light in Barcelona’s otherwise gloomy campaign.

A physically dominant centre-back, Araujo uses his strength and athleticism to impose himself upon the opposition strikers.

The Uruguayan is an excellent reader of the game and can be an asset at set-pieces.

He was integrated into the first team by former manager Ronaldo Koeman.

He has made 24 appearances so far this season and has performed impressively throughout the season.

He was colossal in Barcelona’s 4-2 victory over Atletico Madrid earlier today, scoring the crucial third goal to kill the game.

Araujo is reportedly still on an FC Barcelona B contract and the club is set to offer him a new deal.

According to Marca (via Sport Witness), United are ‘getting in the way’ of Barcelona’s renewal attempts, with Ralf Rangnick a huge admirer.

With Eric Bailly and Phil Jones relatively injury-prone, United could swoop in for Araujo.

He could be the ideal partner for Raphael Varane or Harry Maguire.

However, the Catalan club is said to be preparing a new contract that matches the 22 year old’s wage demands, making a move to Old Trafford highly improbable.