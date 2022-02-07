Andreas Pereira set to complete Flamengo switch after Man United reach agreement on transfer fee

Andreas Pereira could be sold by Manchester United in the next few days after the club reached an agreement with Flamengo for his permanent transfer.

The Brazilian has been on loan in his home country and both he and his hosts have been keen to make the deal permanent.

However, the option to buy in the loan contract is set at £20 million, which is more than Flamengo can afford.

It was reported that the Rio de Janeiro club had offered £8 million around the turn of the year but United had not responded to the proposal.

But now according to TNT Sports reporter Fred Caldeira, an agreement has now been reached between the two clubs.

https://twitter.com/fredcaldeira/status/1490724654436265987?s=20&t=6FCB_pxhAgm4zVV7L47i4w

Caldeira’s original tweet this afternoon claimed that the deal was £12 million plus potential bonus payments of 75% of the player’s image rights.

However, the reporter then added a comment on his own post to say that ‘Flamengo contacted me to deny the values reported here. I’ll release the full article soon.’

Whatever the values agreed, United fans might ask why a deal was not struck a week ago so that United could re-invest the fees to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window.

Some might say that the club’s administrators have timed the deal to give themselves an excuse not to support manager Ralf Rangnick in the window.

Pereira was always an incredible academy talent for United who never quite took the step up needed to become the player many thought he would be.

The Belgian-born midfielder played 75 times for the Red Devils, scoring four goals and providing five assists.