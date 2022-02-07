Brandon Williams going from strength to strength on loan at Norwich City



Manchester United’s on-loan left-back Brandon Williams is enjoying life at Norwich under Dean Smtih.

The 21-year-old recently won the club’s player of the month award after appearing in 11 matches.

Smith took over at Norwich in November after Williams had only appeared in eight games under former manager Daniel Farke.

The United youngster moved out on loan at the start of this campaign after Diogo Dalot returned to the club and it seemed unlikely he would get Premier League minutes.

He has shown his quality while flourishing under his new manager and it is clear to see that United are not short of quality when it comes to having ready-made talent.

Norwich returned to the Premier League after winning the Championship last season and remain just outside of the relegation zone.

Survival from relegation will be a big achievement for the Canaries and Williams, who has a point to prove to gain a spot in United’s first team.

A recent article from The Manchester Evening News looked at the fresh talent coming through United’s academy with Williams in the mix as well.

With a new manager set to be appointed next season, there is an excellent chance that the young left-back will be integrated back into the squad.

Ethan Laird who is currently on loan at Bournemouth is also another youngster coming through in the full-back position.

It is fully expected that if the Championship club is promoted, he will move back on loan again next season.

Meanwhile Williams, who has already made 50 appearances for United, seemed very pleased about the support he has had at Norwich.

“Personally, I really put my foot down, got comfortable and settled in. Now I’m ready to go for the next part of the season.”

“The goal against Everton was something to remember and when you think about it, it makes you want more.”

“It was a good game, we got the result, and I was happy to assist Adam [Idah] for his first goal.”

“It’s important that I get those numbers up and I want to keep going to hopefully have more of these moments.”

United fans will remember the club’s heavy pursuit to sign Kieran Trippier, which ultimately failed last summer.

However, with Dalot’s fine performances this term and Williams able to play on both flanks, another full-back signing may now no longer be deemed necessary at Old Trafford.