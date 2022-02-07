Erik ten Hag: Ajax boss tipped to depart at the end of the season

Dutch journalist Mike Verweij has given Manchester United fans hope over Ajax boss Erik ten Hag’s future.

The talented manager is said to be one of the favourites to take over and it seems those odds have been boosted.

🚨 – "Erik ten Hag & Overmars were one unit together. Erik ten Hag will be gone after this season, I am quite certain of that.” [@MikeVerweij on the @telesport podcast] pic.twitter.com/RaytGwq7Ux — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) February 7, 2022

Ajax’s former director of football Marc Overmars resigned after it came to light he sent inappropriate messages to female colleagues.

His resignation destabilised a normally stable club and so it seems Ten Hag is now more available than ever before.

When United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it was believed an interim manager was signed because the main targets couldn’t be hired immediately.

Ten Hag was loyal to Ajax and refused to leave mid-season, which is something that can be admired.

PSG were also reluctant to allow Mauricio Pochettino to leave and so that was that.

However, the Argentine’s situation has since deteriorated and seemed to put him in a firm position to take over Manchester United next season.

Ten Hag might have pulled back into the lead for the new manager position after the latest developments.

The Peoples Person previously covered how the board have been struggling to pick between the two.

United are clearly keeping tabs on everything and so it will be interesting to see who takes over.