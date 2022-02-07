James Garner: Manchester United loanee stuns with Nottingham Forest

Manchester United loanee James Garner has caught fans’ eyes once again after a stellar performance.

The Englishman is on loan with Nottingham Forest and was part of the team that knocked out holders Leicester City from the FA Cup.

Garner grabbed an assist in the stunning 4-1 win which can be seen below:

With United struggling to score from set-plays this season, it seems Ralf Rangnick could do with Garner.

The young midfielder also put in some impressive numbers in yesterday’s win:

James Garner’s game by numbers vs Leicester City: 100% tackles won

83% pass accuracy

7 ball recoveries

7 attempted long passes

5 successful long passes

2 successful crosses

2 chances created

1 assist A complete midfield performance. 👏 pic.twitter.com/2LffBMd9yq — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 6, 2022

His ability to defend can be seen in his 100% tackles won and seven ball recoveries.

His ability to create was also on show, with two chances created and an assist.

Garner’s passing range should also not be ignored despite the 83% pass accuracy, as his long passes certainly proved useful.

United fans were so impressed with his performance that some called for him to be recalled.

It’s safe to say Forest fans are keen to hold onto him for as long as possible.

The Red Devils’ need for a midfielder is obvious and Garner has shown plenty of promise in the past.

Time will tell if he will make it at Old Trafford but the signs are certainly encouraging.