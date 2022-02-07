Ralf Rangnick says he has a good relationship with Jesse Lingard

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick says Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani will both be available for tomorrow’s trip to Burnley.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, the manager said ‘they will both be part of the squad for tomorrow’s game at Burnley.

‘Both are top professionals, both have been training well.

‘I have a very good relationship with [Lingard]. He knows that I would have been willing to let him go on loan, at least until the issue with Mason came up.

‘And all the other things have been spoken about.

‘He mentioned some personal issues but we have to look forward now. No problems whatsoever between myself and Jesse, and vice-versa.

‘I’m happy to have him in the squad.’

Rangnick went on to discuss Friday’s match against Middlesbrough and said he was very happy with the performance other than in two aspects.

‘There are two points of criticism that the team has to face, that we all have to face,’ he said.

‘Number one, we just wasted too many clear-cut chances, 22 shots from inside the box, at least 10 of them were easy opportunities, we should have been 3-0 up at half-time, it should have been 6-1.

‘The other one is, about ten seconds before we conceded that hand-ball goal as I see it, there was a perfect counter-pressing situation in the middle side of their half.

‘We took away time, the only thing we forgot was taking the ball away from them, and this let to a situation where eight seconds later, we were outnumbered in our own box.

‘That allowed them to score that hand ball goal and although it was a hand ball, I’m still absolutely convinced that goal should have been disallowed, we still shouldn’t have allowed the situation to happen in our box.’

United’s match against Burnley kicks off at Turf Moor tomorrow at 8pm.