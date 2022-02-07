Wayne Rooney: Manchester United’s title win was a miracle

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has opened up on what he called a ‘miracle’ title win back in 2013.

Fans will remember that season as the last time Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge of the club.

According to the Mirror, Rooney said: “You could see after 2011; Ronaldo left in 2009, Tevez left and after that you could see it was going to go backwards before it can move forwards.

“That’s what I could see and that’s why I was asking the questions. Unfortunately, they probably still haven’t recovered from that to this day.

“It wasn’t a great team in 2013. For us to win that League title was a miracle, really, I think.

“A massive part of it was Van Persie. I think him coming in gave everyone a lift, coming in at number nine, scoring the goals he scored.

“That was a bit of a masterstroke from the manager, to bring him in and have him hungry because he was a bit older as well. He really carried us that season.”

Sir Alex himself consistently denied the squad he left David Moyes was a bad one but it’s clear to see what Rooney thinks.

The England icon would remain at United through the Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and even Jose Mourinho eras.

Now Rooney’s been gaining plenty of praise for his performance as manager of Derby, particularly in a difficult season.

The former striker even turned down the opportunity to manage boyhood club Everton, committing himself to his current club for the foreseeable future.

A small section of supporters were keen to see if Rooney could manage the Red Devils in the future.

Should he succeed at Derby, then his natural career path might lead him to Old Trafford one day.

Former players have tried and failed to manage Manchester United but perhaps Rooney will prove different.

The Golden Boy recently told Rangnick he needs to get the team working as a group again, following multiple rumours of a dressing room rift.