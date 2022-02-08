Late team news Man United vs Burnley: Alex Telles and Fred both absent

Alex Telles and Fred will be missing from the Manchester United squad heading to Burnley tonight after both tested positive for Covid-19.

Manager Ralf Rangnick explained at the pre-match press conference that the pair had picked up the virus during the recent international break.

‘Alex Telles already missed the cup game because he tested COVID positive last week and, unfortunately, the same thing happened today with Fred,’ Rangnick said.

‘That’s why he will be missing from tomorrow’s game and possibly even the game against Southampton.’

The club confirmed on its official website and on Twitter that the pair would be unavailable.

There was better news about Raphael Varane and Bruno Fernandes, though, who both picked up knocks against Middlesbrough in Friday’s ill-fated FA Cup tie.

The boss stated that both have trained and are available tonight.

He also confirmed that both Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard will be in the squad after having had time off for personal reasons.

There is still no update as to the status of Victor Lindelof, who missed Friday’s game through illness, and Eric Bailly, who returned from the Africa Cup of Nations with an ankle problem. Mason Greenwood is still suspended from football activity.

Burnley will have Josh Brownhill back after suspension but Matej Vydra and ruled out and Charlie Taylor, and Ashley Barnes are considered doubtful.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is also missing after having an appendectomy.

