Harry Maguire: Manchester United fans vent their frustrations

Harry Maguire received heavy criticism for his role in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Burnley.

Fans were naturally frustrated with the result as the race for a top-four spot got more difficult.

Ralf coached a 4-0. Maguire handed us a 1-1. — Ali  (@UtdAlii) February 8, 2022

Maguire just isn't good enough — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) February 8, 2022

If Rangnick’s first intervention when he goes upstairs is to sell Maguire then he’d be a success. Maguire is absolutely miles away from being a serious defender for a supposed big team. He’s an absolute calamity. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) February 8, 2022

Get that armband off Harry Maguire aswell, he's going to make more costly errors like that shocking one tonight. — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) February 8, 2022

I'll rate the next manager by how fast he benches Maguire and strips him of captaincy — RiZzy. (@RiZzyUTD) February 8, 2022

VAR & Harry Maguire cost Man United tonight & I hope Burnley get relegated. — Ryan. 🔰 (@Vintage_Utd) February 8, 2022

Maguire has been out of form for large parts of the season and struggled vs Burnley.

Whether he’s physically or mentally tired, it’s clear he needs a rest of some sort.

Victor Lindelof was impressing in the starting XI before he was dropped due to personal issues, injury, or illness.

Perhaps bringing the Swede back into the team alongside Raphael Varane will help everyone involved.

Nonetheless, Maguire is the current captain of the club and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

Whether United’s new manager will decide to keep him or not is anyone’s guess.

There have been no updates on who may be at the helm by the time the next season starts.

Although Maguire was poor vs Burnley, the Red Devils’ inability to finish their chances was obvious.

Fans were certainly sick of it but the Englishman faced plenty of criticism too for conceding.

Maguire was tipped to be among the worst signings made recently by Manchester United in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.