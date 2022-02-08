Manchester United fans blast frustrating result vs Burnley

Manchester United fans had no sympathy for their players following the poor result vs Burnley.

Ralf Rangnick watched on helplessly as his side drew 1-1 in what was a must-win clash.

I feel like I’ve watched the same game twice in the same week just without the fucking PTSD of penalties at the end this time — ‘ (@vintageredss) February 8, 2022

Typical 😡🤦🏾‍♂️ — 🔰 Flex 🔰 (@FlexUTD) February 8, 2022

I’m so tired of this football club, man. — Ryan. 🔰 (@Vintage_Utd) February 8, 2022

Just pathetic. Signs of progress again but concede a typically stupid equaliser and then allow ourselves to get dragged down to this lot’s level. Beyond sick of this team — Nick (@ManUnitedYouth) February 8, 2022

So bored of this crap. How can you play them off the park for 45 minutes, sit down for 15 minutes and come out a completely different team? So pathetic. — Jordan (@FourFourJordan) February 8, 2022

No wins against Middlesbrough and Burnley. This is beyond embarrassing — Trey (@UTDTrey) February 8, 2022

United needed all three points if they hoped to keep their top-four race alive.

Unfortunately, history repeated itself and the Red Devils’ lack of clinical finishing showed.

Rangnick saw his men knocked out of the FA Cup vs Championship side Middlesbrough for the same reason.

Manchester United had created enough chances to finish that game off too but ended up losing in a penalty shootout.

Criticism will naturally be lobbed at Rangnick for the Burnley draw but it’s clear to see it’s not on him.

For whatever reason, the players are failing to finish their chances and it’s proving costly.

Perhaps it will click in the near future and the goals will flow again in abundance.

In truth, Manchester United created enough against Burnley to win but failed to listen to their manager.

Rangnick had warned his players to learn their lessons and ensure they finish their chances.

Unfortunately, Burnley were clinical with their shots and United didn’t do enough to win.

Burnley didn’t even pose enough questions to truly trouble the Red Devils but the result is clear.