Manchester United fans blast frustrating result vs Burnley

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United fans had no sympathy for their players following the poor result vs Burnley.

Ralf Rangnick watched on helplessly as his side drew 1-1 in what was a must-win clash.

United needed all three points if they hoped to keep their top-four race alive.

Unfortunately, history repeated itself and the Red Devils’ lack of clinical finishing showed.

Rangnick saw his men knocked out of the FA Cup vs Championship side Middlesbrough for the same reason.

Manchester United had created enough chances to finish that game off too but ended up losing in a penalty shootout.

Criticism will naturally be lobbed at Rangnick for the Burnley draw but it’s clear to see it’s not on him.

For whatever reason, the players are failing to finish their chances and it’s proving costly.

Perhaps it will click in the near future and the goals will flow again in abundance.

In truth, Manchester United created enough against Burnley to win but failed to listen to their manager.

Rangnick had warned his players to learn their lessons and ensure they finish their chances.

Unfortunately, Burnley were clinical with their shots and United didn’t do enough to win.

Burnley didn’t even pose enough questions to truly trouble the Red Devils but the result is clear.

