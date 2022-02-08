Home » Manchester United’s shocking poor finishing on show vs Burnley

Manchester United’s shocking poor finishing on show vs Burnley

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United’s inability to finish showed once again in the 1-1 draw with Burnley.

Ralf Rangnick warned his players to ensure they’re clinical, having been knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough.

The statistics below shows just how poor it all was. United had 22 shots from 19 chances created but only scored once.

A lack of confidence might explain the poor finishing but it’s certainly frustrating fans.

The Red Devils don’t have the time or luxury to drop points anymore.

The stats from the last three games reads even worse. Three goals from 66 shots is appalling. Two goals conceded from 20 shots is disheartening.

A manager’s job is to ensure he’s creating the right circumstances for his players to flourish.

One way that can be described is basically ensuring the system creates chances for his team and minimises chances for the opposition.

It’s clear to see Rangnick is doing this. It’s clear to see both ends of the field the numbers have improved.

However, the one statistic that really matters is the end result and that’s not been good enough.

Short of scoring the goals himself, there’s not much more Rangnick can do.

Hopefully once the floodgates open, United will score with ease.

