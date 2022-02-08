Match report: Burnley 1 – 1 Manchester United

Manchester United drew 1-1 against Burnley in the Premier League this evening as their hopes of a top four finish slipped further away.

United were hoping to bounce back after their FA cup defeat to Middlesbrough, whilst Burnley were hoping to boost their chances of getting out of the relegation zone.

Marcus Rashford drew the first save of the night from Nick Pope as he fired one from the right of the six yard box but Pope was there to push it out for a corner.

United made the breakthrough from a Bruno Fernandes free kick that he floated in towards the far post, where Varane rose to meet it with a brilliant header. However, it was controversially ruled out after Mike Dean was called to the monitor to see Harry Maguire making a block after being in an offside position.

It was a reprieve for Burnley who found some energy and launched their own attack but they couldn’t capitalise.

It didn’t take long for United to find a goal that VAR couldn’t fault. Paul Pogba in the 18th minute slammed the ball into the roof of the net.

Moments later the ball was in the back of the net again, an own goal by a Ben Mee. The United players peeled away to celebrate only for the officials to decide that Pogba had fouled a defender in the build up and it was chalked off again! Even the commentators were in disbelief.

United had further chances, a header for Cavani from about two yards out was saved by Nick Pope whilst Dalot danced into the box and played it into Fernandes who tried to slot it in at the near post only for Pope to get his hands to it.

Rashford too had another chance at goal but Pope was there to stop it again.

The game became very open, it was end to end and a shot from McTominay that ha been closed down well by Burnley saw a break for the Clarets, who found themselves two on one before Fernandes tracked back and made the intercept.

Burnley came out fighting in the second half and just two minutes in they equalised. Some questionable defending from Maguire allowed Jay Rodriguez to slot it past De Gea.

Sancho showed great control with the ball as he tried to get away from defenders to put in a cross.

The momentum was with Burnley though and they looked like they had the most belief as United struggled to hold on to the ball.

With fifteen minutes left on the clock it was hard to see how United were going to come back into this game.

Chances did start to materialise though, firstly Rashford danced into the box and set up Varane, who flicked it goalwards with his heel but Ben Mee denied him.

It felt like not even the players believed they could score though as they passed across the goal instead of taking shots themselves. A game of two halves, they were dominant in the first half yet lacklustre in the second. It ended all square in what was yet another disappointing performance from United.

Team: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, McTominay, Fernandes, Rashford (Elanga), Cavani (Ronaldo 68), Sancho