Player ratings: Burnley 1-1 Man United – Harry Maguire makes costly errors at both ends

Manchester United struggled to a poor 1-1 draw against lowly Burnley this evening at Turf Moor in the Premier League. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 7.5 – Didn’t have a lot to do but was efficient. Good punch in the first half and great save from Weghorst in the second.

Diogo Dalot 7 – Looking more and more like he belongs in the first XI. Another competent and confident performance, other than the horrible cross.

Raphael Varane 7.5 – Defended well and very unlucky to have an excellent goal disallowed.

Harry Maguire 2 – Cost United a goal in the first half and one at the other end in the second. Another horrible performance.

Luke Shaw 6 – Excellent first half. Joined the attack well and was dangerous, including his contribution to the first goal. Faded in the second.

Scott McTominay 5 – Wasn’t awful but didn’t do very much.

Paul Pogba 7.5 – Great goal and worked hard on and off the ball. Playing pretty well without hitting top gear.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Superb vision and passing, including the pass leading up to the goal. Also the last line of defence on a dangerous counter-attack in the first half. Fantastic player finding his best form again.

Marcus Rashford 7 – Was connecting well with his shots and looking lively in the first half. Lovely mazy run in the second that nearly set up a goal for Varane.

Edinson Cavani 6.5 – Was unlucky not to score in the first half when his header hit Pope’s knee. Otherwise pretty anonymous.

Jadon Sancho 8.5 – Looked dangerous every time he got the ball. Really coming into his own after a slow start at United. Great to see.

Substitutes

Cristiano Ronaldo 5.5 – Poor finishing again.

Jesse Lingard 6 – Didn’t influence the game much.

Anthony Elanga 7 – Did pretty well, put in some dangerous crosses.