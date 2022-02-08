Premier League preview: Burnley v Manchester United



Manchester United face Burnley in a crucial Premier League clash tonight at Turf Moor.

The Red Devils will yet be reeling from their devastating exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Middlesbrough.

Despite dominating for the majority of the game, Ralf Rangnick’s side failed to convert their chances and were eventually punished for it.

Many fans believed that it was United’s only realistic chance of silverware this campaign.

Tonight, they square off against a Burnley side that is struggling at the bottom. The Clarets have won just a single game this season and will be determined to put on a fight.

Their newest signing Wout Weghorst will be a handful, especially in the air.

United are 100% conceding a set piece against Burnley tonight. pic.twitter.com/cvV2Kb8mTo — United Peoples TV (@UnitedPeoplesTV) February 8, 2022

Rangnick will be wary of Burnley’s threat on set-pieces, after a recent analysis by The Athletic revealed their most occupied position on the flanks.

Sean Dyche’s side are expected to line up in their usual 4-4-2 formation, making it difficult for United to operate from central areas.

Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba will be key in breaking down Burnley’s low block. The duo had a good outing against Middlesborough and should start tonight’s game.

United have an excellent record at Turf Moor, winning all of their last five league clashes without conceding a single goal.

Fans will be hoping that their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo can find his shooting boots, after missing crucial chances at the weekend.

Rangnick’s men need to get the three points tonight if they want to remain in contention for Champions League qualification.

