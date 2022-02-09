Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United star battles with poor form

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo is statistically facing the most difficult period in his career in over a decade.

The Portuguese great has been without a goal for five games, with the last time that happened being in 2010.

Cristiano Ronaldo has gone five games without scoring a goal for Manchester United. ❌ vs Wolves

❌ vs Brentford

❌ vs West Ham

❌ vs Middlesbrough

❌ vs Burnley CR7 matches his longest ever goal drought since 2010. pic.twitter.com/Dc6BA2OKX9 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 8, 2022

It’s clear to see Ronaldo hasn’t been his usual clinical self this season and United are all the worse for it.

In fact, the whole squad is failing to take their chances and it’s frustrating fans greatly.

The Red Devils need Ronaldo now more than ever and the hope is he can rediscover his best form soon.

The former Real Madrid man has been such a shadow of himself that he was dropped to the bench vs Burnley.

Edinson Cavani started as the main striker in the 4-3-3 formation but the match disappointingly ended 1-1.

Ronaldo was brought on from the substitutes bench but failed to make the difference.

Ralf Rangnick has ironed out issues like defending and creating chances but the lack of finishing is letting him down.

Ronaldo’s goalscoring was meant to elevate United to newer heights but instead, the fight for a top-four spot seems difficult.

Whether he needs to be dropped entirely or encouraged to keep firing until he scores, Rangnick must get him going again.