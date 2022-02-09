James Garner could be a part of Manchester United next season

James Garner is reportedly hopeful of being in the Manchester United senior squad upon his return from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

The 20-year-old joined his current club in January 2021 after an unsuccessful loan switch to Watford.

He returned to the side in the summer of 2021 on a season-long loan and it is fully expected that he will be in the first team squad when he returns.

Often deployed as a central midfielder for Forest, he has been integral in the club’s recent form as they look to secure a playoff spot in the Championship.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Man United briefly discussed recalling the youngster in the January transfer window but felt it was best for everyone that he stayed put.

People close to Garner fully expect him to be integrated into the first team after his fine form in Nottingham.

He has played in 24 league matches scoring one and assisting two goals.

United are set to overhaul their midfield in the summer with the return of Garner and Donny van de Beek who is on loan at Everton.

Paul Pogba is also expected to leave on a free transfer with Paris Saint-Germain showing huge interest in the Frenchman.

The next permanent manager possibly could bring in a new midfielder to upgrade on Scott McTominay and Fred.

Nemanja Matic could also leave with his contract running out in June 2023 and his growing age meaning he can no longer play twice a week.

Garner has already made his senior debut for United in 2019 where he came off the bench vs. Crystal Palace.

Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke highly of him and even singled him out as a possible replacement for Ander Herrera.

United fans will be excited to see the future of Garner who is no doubt here for the long term future.