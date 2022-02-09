Manchester United register interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Manuel Akanji

Manuel Akanji has reportedly rejected an initial contract offer to stay at Borussia Dortmund with Manchester United registering huge interest in the player.

The central defender has a contract that lasts until June 2023 and there is every chance the German club could sell this summer to receive a fee.

He joined his current club in 2018 and has been an integral part of Dortmund’s defence in recent seasons.

Signing the Swiss international for a low fee due to an expiring contract would be a smart decision for Man United to make.

However, the club have only just signed Raphael Varane and have plenty of options in defence, including Axel Tuanzebe who is currently out on loan at Napoli.

However, United are fully expected to sell players in the summer to try and rejuvenate the defence.

According to Patrick Berger, Akanji has rejected an initial approach to stay beyond next season.

Manuel Akanji (Vertrag bis 2023) hat ein erstes Angebot zur Verlängerung beim #BVB abgelehnt, wie wir im Podcast #DieDortmundWoche vor einigen Wochen berichtet haben. Ein Sommer-Wechsel zeichnet sich immer mehr ab. Nach unseren Infos ist Manchester United interessiert. @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) February 8, 2022

He said in a tweet “Manuel Akanji (contract until 2023) has rejected an initial offer to extend…”

Berger concludes the tweet by mentioning a summer change is more and more likely with United showing interest.

“A summer change is becoming more and more apparent. According to our information, Manchester United are interested.”

Akanji is said to be dreaming of a move to the Premier League and could reunite with former Dortmund teammate Jadon Sancho this summer if the move becomes successful.

The right-sided centre-back has made 110 league appearances for Dortmund and has scored three goals in the process.

United fans will be hoping for a summer filled with smart signings instead of making big money deals that failed the club in the past.