Andreas Pereira seals transfer from Manchester United to Flamengo

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Manchester United and Flamengo have agreed on a deal for Andreas Pereira.

The Brazilian midfielder has been linked with a move for weeks and he’s finally gotten his dream transfer.

Club sources confirm: total agreement between Man United and Flamengo for Andreas Pereira. €10,5m plus 25% sell on clause. Permanent deal. 🔴🇧🇷 #MUFC Pereira accepted and so he’s leaving Man Utd to stay at Flamengo with long term contract. #Flamengo https://t.co/hGazaegDtu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 9, 2022

Pereira had insisted in the past that he’s happy in Brazil and just wants to play football regularly.

Originally there on a loan deal, he’s done enough to impress Flamengo.

After all, they’ve now secured his signature permanently and he can continue his career abroad.

The €10.5m fee and a 25% sell-on clause certainly looks like a good deal for all parties.

Pereira originally showed plenty of promise as a youngster but perhaps was a victim of his versatility.

He’s played as a defensive-midfielder, central-midfielder, attacking-midfielder, and a winger on either flank.

This has meant managers tend to use Pereira to fill in the gaps wherever needed.

Often used in pre-season, Pereira would then fall back to being a rotational option.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer initially entrusted him and Jesse Lingard with the number 10 position.

After they failed to impress, the legendary Norwegian purchased Bruno Fernandes and the rest, as they say, is history.

The Peoples Person previously covered news that an agreement was made but Romano has now confirmed the latest development.