Home » Andreas Pereira seals transfer from Manchester United to Flamengo

Andreas Pereira seals transfer from Manchester United to Flamengo

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz
Andreas Pereira

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Manchester United and Flamengo have agreed on a deal for Andreas Pereira.

The Brazilian midfielder has been linked with a move for weeks and he’s finally gotten his dream transfer.

Pereira had insisted in the past that he’s happy in Brazil and just wants to play football regularly.

Originally there on a loan deal, he’s done enough to impress Flamengo.

After all, they’ve now secured his signature permanently and he can continue his career abroad.

The €10.5m fee and a 25% sell-on clause certainly looks like a good deal for all parties.

Pereira originally showed plenty of promise as a youngster but perhaps was a victim of his versatility.

He’s played as a defensive-midfielder, central-midfielder, attacking-midfielder, and a winger on either flank.

This has meant managers tend to use Pereira to fill in the gaps wherever needed.

Often used in pre-season, Pereira would then fall back to being a rotational option.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer initially entrusted him and Jesse Lingard with the number 10 position.

After they failed to impress, the legendary Norwegian purchased Bruno Fernandes and the rest, as they say, is history.

The Peoples Person previously covered news that an agreement was made but Romano has now confirmed the latest development.

Latest Top Stories...

Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United fans told he could...

Manchester United register interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Manuel...

Harry Maguire: Manchester United fans vent their frustrations

Manchester United’s shocking poor finishing on show vs...

Harry Maguire’s performance against Burnley lambasted by tactical...

Manchester United fans blast frustrating result vs Burnley