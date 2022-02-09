Home » Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United fans told he could walk under one condition

Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United fans told he could walk under one condition

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz
Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United fans have been told Ralf Rangnick will walk away from the club if one condition of his isn’t met.

The German boss is currently the interim manager but will move into an advisory role at the end of the season.

The short telling clip below provides more insight on it all:

Respected reporter Guido Schäfer said: “I’m very sure that United promised to support him when the proposal was offered. Reality is quite different. But Ralf is a great fighter and he’ll manage to get top 4.

“If Ralf is not allowed to create things to make decisions, he might walk away. Ralf is not interested in money, he’s interested in success and creating new things.”

The full video can be seen here.

Rangnick being incapable of making decisions makes no sense when he was hired to do just that.

However, all of the managers in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era have faced the same problems.

Jose Mourinho appeared to go into full meltdown mode when he realised the board no longer trusted his decisions.

Rangnick has communicated, at least publicly, better than that but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he left too.

It would be a remarkably poor look on the board if the German boss leaves as it will expose them.

Even though Rangnick appears to be the right man brought in for the job, the decision could backfire on the decision-makers.

Fans trust the former RB Leipzig man far more than they do the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Time will tell whether United will allow Rangnick to do what he was brought in to do.

Latest Top Stories...

Manchester United register interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Manuel...

Harry Maguire: Manchester United fans vent their frustrations

Manchester United’s shocking poor finishing on show vs...

Harry Maguire’s performance against Burnley lambasted by tactical...

Manchester United fans blast frustrating result vs Burnley

Match report: Burnley 1 – 1 Manchester United