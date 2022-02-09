Home » Jadon Sancho: A bright spark in a dark Manchester United

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United star Jadon Sancho was the bright spark in an otherwise irritating draw with Burnley.

The Englishman has grown into his role of late and grew in influence in the game itself too.

Sancho’s 91% pass accuracy is impressive given he made 29/32 final third passes.

One stat that Ralf Rangnick will love is the former Borussia Dortmund man’s seven ball recoveries.

The German boss has stressed the need for everyone to pull their weight defensively and Sancho certainly has.

The young winger’s dribbling skills were also on display and definitely impressed supporters.

Sancho’s creativity can go under the radar sometimes but the 29/32 final third passes was more than anyone else managed to complete.

Speaking more generally here, it’s clear to see Sancho has benefitted from Rangnick’s arrival.

Around nine progressive actions per 90 puts him ahead of any other of his teammates which shows his improved form.

As the Tweet stats, Rangnick has a tough decision to make with who to trust down the left-wing and right-wing.

The question is whether to play Sancho on the left and sacrifice Rashford on the right.

Or to do the opposite given how the former’s ability doesn’t decrease too much on the right-wing.

