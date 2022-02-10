Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United midfielder tops the charts for chance creation this season



Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is leading the stats for chance creation this season.

Despite the Red Devils having a poor campaign so far, the Portuguese has statistically impressed.

Bruno has created 58 chances, which is twice more than any other United player. Luke Shaw comes second with 27.

Only Trent Alexander-Arnold (12) and Mohamed Salah (11) have created more big chances in the Premier League than Bruno (10).

Bruno Fernandes has created 58 chances in the Premier League, over twice as many as any other Man Utd player has managed this season (Shaw 2nd on 27). Another 7️⃣ this evening… pic.twitter.com/dUtyJJseFw — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 8, 2022

The stats however are no surprise.

The 27 year old has always been known for his high-risk play, often opting for the difficult pass which in turn leads to the creation of plenty of chances.

He is not afraid to force the play and has earned success in doing so.

However, this season his goalscoring numbers have taken a dip, mainly due to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37 year old operates in and around a similar position, making identical runs.

Fernandes is forced to drop deep and create chances for Ronaldo.

He can tend to squander good opportunities by giving the ball away in key areas and is often criticised for being wasteful.

It is a part of his game that needs improvement. It will be fascinating to see his role under the new manager.

If United do appoint someone in the mould of Erik ten Hag or Luis Enrique, Fernandes will be compelled to play with more discipline on the ball.

For now, he remains a key member of Ralf Rangnick’s side and will be vital for the latter part of United’s season.