Luis Enrique: Manchester United add Spanish coach to their managerial shortlist



Manchester United have added Luis Enrique to their list of potential manager targets next summer.

According to ESPN, the 51 year old is seen as an ideal candidate to bring success back to Old Trafford.

Enrique won the La Liga, Champions League and Copa del Rey at FC Barcelona in 2015, and is one of the most successful modern managers working today.

His ability to command respect from the dressing room and his experience in handling big-name players make him a leading contender for the United job.

Enrique would bring an exciting brand of football to Man Utd and could revolutionise the way they play.

Tactically he is the perfect blend of control and directness.

The Spaniard likes his teams to keep possession, but also encourages verticality like Ralf Rangnick.

Currently managing the Spain national team, Enrique will be focused on leading his country to glory in the upcoming Qatar FIFA World Cup.

This will make it extremely difficult for United to appoint him at the start of next season.

When asked about the rumours linking him to Old Trafford back in November, he dismissed it jokingly: “Is today April Fools’ Day?”

Luis Enrique on Manchester United links: “Is today April Fools' Day?”, he said to La Sexta. 🔴🇪🇸 #MUFC Luis Enrique is absolutely not planning to leave Spain right now, and he’s understood to be ‘so happy’ with his current job. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 21, 2021

Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino are the other names mentioned in United’s shortlist.

The report also goes on to state that United have not yet finalised any manager.

The club will undertake comprehensive research over the next few weeks to determine who they will approach to be the next coach.