Anthony Martial: Manchester United star reveals Juventus and Barcelona interest

Anthony Martial has given fans insight into what made him switch between Manchester United and Sevilla.

The Frenchman joined the Spanish club on loan last month as he attempts to reinvigorate his career.

Martial revealed in an insightful interview with Diario de Sevilla: “For me it was the right decision because I knew I was going to play and for me playing was the most important thing.

“Other big clubs tried to convince me but I preferred to come to Sevilla because I knew that Sevilla was a very good club, a family club. For me it was the right decision.

“Yes. It’s true. Juventus tried to sign me. I was talking to my agent and told him that I preferred to go to Sevilla. It was the best option for me and my family.

“Yes. FC Barcelona spoke with my agent. But as I said, I spoke to my agent and told him: ‘My priority is Sevilla’. And when I say something to someone, I don’t change it, I keep my word.

“Exactly. Because both, both Sevilla and I, have made an effort so that I could come. I have less salary, but I also know that paying my salary is an effort for the club. So we’ve both made an effort. But I know that this effort will be good for both parties.

“No. I don’t feel the pressure. I have played for Manchester United for almost 7 years and there we had a lot of pressure. So I’m used to it. I just want to be happy. That’s it.

“For me, Lopetegui is a very good coach. He has his style. He knows what he wants to do. What you want to bring to the team. As a person I think he is a very good person. He always close to the player. And I think he is a very good coach for us.

“At the moment we are only here four months. I have a contract with Manchester (until 2024). But as I said before, in football you never know.”

Rumours had claimed Juventus and Barcelona were keen on Martial but it seemed to be strange at the time.

The former AS Monaco man had hardly featured for United and when he did, he didn’t play well.

Martial isn’t a young prospect anymore and his wages are fairly high. He had to take a pay cut in order to secure his move to Sevilla.

Juventus and Barcelona clearly saw what fans see too, that he can be an exceptional player when he’s happy and in form.

Unfortunately that hasn’t happened at Old Trafford of late and so a move seemed to make sense.

This isn’t the first time Martial hinted at making his Sevilla move permanent and so it will be interesting to see what he will decide in the summer.

Ironically enough, Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui has been linked with the Manchester United job.

United’s new incoming manager could decide to hold onto Martial when everything is confirmed in the summer.