Martin Dubravka turned down deadline day move to Manchester United



Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka reportedly turned down a last-minute move to Manchester United in the January transfer window.

According to The Manchester Evening News, United had accepted Dubravka in exchange for Dean Henderson, who was set to join the Magpies on loan until the end of the season.

The Slovakian, however, was not keen on being used as a backup to David De Gea, and hence refused the transfer.

Henderson’s strong end to last season’s campaign saw him emerge as a genuine contender for a starting place in the side.

Unfortunately, the Englishman was diagnosed with COVID in August and it took him some time to make a complete recovery.

Meanwhile, De Gea was brought back between the sticks at the start of the season.

The 31 year old’s stellar performances have made it extremely difficult for Henderson to reclaim his first-team spot.

The Spaniard is back to his best and has single-handedly saved Man United on multiple occasions.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick confirmed at the beginning of his tenure that De Gea would remain his number one goalkeeper.

🗣 – Ralf Rangnick: “David De Gea is number one” #mufc — UtdXclusive (@UtdXclusive) December 10, 2021

With United out of both domestic cup competitions, it is hard to see when Henderson can get his next game.

The 24 year old’s contract runs till 2025, but he reportedly wants to leave the club in search of more game time.

United have an important decision to make this summer regarding the goalkeeping situation.

They can recuperate some cash from Henderson’s sale and look to bring in a young backup to develop under the new manager.