Mauricio Pochettino wanted as next Man United manager by ‘several prominent players’

Several players of the Manchester United squad want Mauricio Pochettino to become their next permanent manager, according to various reports.

The appointment is understood to be a two-horse race between the Argentinian and Ajax’s head coach, Erik ten Hag.

in a recent poll, fans were overwhelmingly in support of the Dutchman and interim boss Ralf Rangnick is also understood to be in favour of the 52-year-old.

But it seems that the players want it to be known that it is not their preference, after a host of outlets, including The Times, The Telegraph, ESPN, The Mail and The Mirror all revealed that the first teamers want Poch.

‘Mauricio Pochettino is the preferred choice of a growing number of Manchester United players to become the club’s next manager,’ The Telegraph’s James Ducker writes.

‘Pochettino’s candidacy is believed to be garnering increasing support inside the Old Trafford dressing room.

‘United may have to move quickly regardless given rival interest from Real in the former Tottenham manager.

‘United have missed out on managers in the past after being slow to react.’

The Times’ Paul Hirst has a similar tale to tell.

‘There is a growing clamour within the Manchester United dressing room for Mauricio Pochettino to be appointed the club’s full-time manager at the end of the season,’ he said.

‘Several prominent players believe that Pochettino, 49, would be an ideal fit for the club, partly due to his record with young players and because of his ability to unite a dressing room, as he was able to do at Tottenham Hotspur.’

Another reputable journalist, ESPN’s Rob Dawson, has heard the same story from his own inside contacts.

‘Sources have told ESPN that a number of senior players believe the former Tottenham Hotspur boss is the right man for the job and his potential appointment has been openly discussed,’ Dawson says.

‘Sources have told ESPN his position could be under threat as early as next month if PSG are beaten by Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

‘Sources have told ESPN that Pochettino would welcome a return to the Premier League …. The 49-year-old is also highly regarded at Old Trafford.’

The timing and scale of this dressing room leak is interesting given this week’s developments at Ajax, where director of football Marc Overmars has resigned after a sex scandal.

This has led to Ten Hag considering his future, as reported earlier this morning.

It is looking very much as if a decision might be made before the end of the season, with the players wanting to sway the board toward one candidate while Rangnick steadfastly recommends the other.