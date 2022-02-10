Manchester United: Stats shows biggest problem for Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has a lot of problems on his hands but there’s one clear issue that needs solving most.

The German manager has been frustrated of late following a series of poor results.

😒 Manchester United have only scored in both halves of a match in three of their last 18 games. 45-minute team. pic.twitter.com/g1myMMloqb — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 9, 2022

The Tweet above shows United have only scored in both halves of a match in three of their last 18 games.

Not only is this a finishing problem but it’s also evidence of a team only capable of playing well for 45 minutes.

Unfortunately football matches are 90 minutes long and the Red Devils will never win silverware with such performances.

Whether it’s an issue of fitness or if the players are still getting used to Rangnick’s tactics remains to be seen.

However, he is running out of time to solve the problem. United fans were already remarkably frustrated with the recent 1-1 draw with Burnley.

Rangnick is expected to have a say in who the Red Devils hire next so it’s important the players adapt to him properly to make things easier next season.

The former RB Leipzig boss is apparently already at odds with the players over the next manager.

It seems Rangnick is set for further difficulty over the next few months, whether it’s the players or the board.