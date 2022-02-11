Cristiano Ronaldo Jr officially signs for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo’s eldest son, Cristiano Jr has agreed to extend his stay in Manchester United’s youth set-up.

The 11 year old was recently pictured training alongside his dad during the Premier League’s winter break.

The photo confirming the news shows Cristiano Jr holding up the no.7 shirt stood next to Gabriel, another promising youngster who has 26,000 Instagram followers and a sponsorship deal with Nike, so the Mirror reports.

The 37-year-old Portuguese striker is yet to comment on his son’s new contract but was clearly very proud of his work ethic as they posed together on the winter break, captioning the photo, “Present and future”.

In an interview in December 2020 Ronaldo said of his son, “We’ll see if my son will become a great footballer. He has potential.”

“He is fast and dribbles well, but that is not enough,” he continued. “I always tell him that it takes work and dedication to have success. I won’t pressure him to become a footballer, but if you ask me if I want him to, yes I would like it.”

Ronaldo raises his four children, Cristiano, Eva, Mateo and Alana Martina with partner Georgina Rodriguez who he is expecting twins with later this year.

Georgina has a Netflix show called ‘I Am Georgina’ where Ronaldo has discussed his son’s football career, “I never put pressure on him,” said Ronaldo, “He will do what he wants. What I want the most for Cristiano and everyone else is that they’re happy and that they choose what they want.”

Meanwhile, rumours circulate that Ronaldo is unhappy with his return to Old Trafford and will depart in the summer.

The forward signed a deal last summer, sealing his homecoming for two years and has indicated he’d like to continue playing as long as possible.

It’s unclear what that would mean for Cristiano Jr’s playing career at United.