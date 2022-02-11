Declan Rice reveals exactly what Manchester United need to achieve to convince him to sign



Manchester United target Declan Rice has just explained what his next club needs to achieve for him to sign for them.

The Englishman has been on the radar of the top Premier League clubs over the course of the past year after outstanding performances at the delayed European Championships to impressive performances for West Ham United.

He is a player a lot of Man United fans want to see at the club to help solve their defensive issues.

According to the Manchester Evening News, David Moyes confirmed the value that the Hammers rate Rice at is over £100m.

Last summer was the last chance for any club to sign the player for under this value however if West Ham don’t finish the season with continental football, this could change.

United’s priority at this moment of time is securing Champions League football as the Europa League will not be enough to attract the likes of Declan Rice and many others.

Multiple midfielders have been linked with the club with the possibility of two incomings in the midfield department this summer.

An exciting talent, Rice was released by Chelsea at just 14 years of age with the London club reigniting their interest years later.

Competition is fierce for the defensive midfielder who now captains West Ham when Mark Noble is on the bench.

The 23-year-old recently admitted on Sky Bet’s The Overlap that he could leave his current club in search of major honours.

“I have always said it, is that I don’t want to have a career where I’ve won nothing,” Rice said.

“I have grown up as a kid and seen all these top players win the big trophies, like yourself [Neville], who won the Premier League so many times and the Champions League.”

“Me as a football fan, and also as a player, I want to win the best stuff. I want to win the Premier League – I want to lift that trophy.”

“I also want to win the Champions League. I want to win the FA Cup and the League Cup, even stuff with England. I want to win it all.”

Despite only winning three trophies post-Sir Alex Ferguson, the club know exactly what they have to say to Rice to convince him to join the club.

United came close to winning a trophy in the 2020/21 season where they went to the Europa League final but lost out on penalties to Villarreal.

He recently revealed in an interview that his favorite place to play is Old Trafford.

United fans will be excited to see a top professional at the club if they can secure such a transfer later this year.

