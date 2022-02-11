How many of Man United’s 16 loan players will be like a new signing next season?

The sale of Andreas Pereira to Flamengo means that Manchester United now have 16 players out on loan this season.

Among the 16 are some big names, but how many can be considered still to have a future at United and how many are likely to be moving on at the end of the season or staying out on loan?

Goalkeepers

Matej Kovar: The Czech performed well on loan at Swindon last term but has not yet featured for Burton Albion in his new loan. At 21 years of age, the step-up to fulfil his potential could still come. His contract at United expires in 2023 so he may be given just one more year to impress.

First team squad next season? No

Nathan Bishop: Holding down a regular spot at Mansfield, but is now 22 years of age and would be hoping to have progressed further in the game by now. He is likely to stay at the League Two club until his United contract expires in June 2023.

First team squad next season? No

Defenders

Brandon Williams: Performing well at Norwich and going from strength to strength as the season wears on. A crowd favourite at United and capable of playing on either flank, he could rejoin the first team squad next season as a backup to Diogo Dalot if Aaron Wan-Bissaka moves on, although Ethan Laird (below) is also a contender for that spot.

Williams’ future could also depend on whether he wants regular football, which he is unlikely to get at Old Trafford unless there is an injury crisis.

First team squad next season? No

Ethan Laird: The talented 20-year-old was very successful in his loan spell at Swansea but having been snapped up by promotion-chasing Bournemouth in the January window, he is yet to play a game after suffering two injuries. A good end to the season could see him force his way into the United squad next season, depending on the same factors as discussed for Williams.

First team squad next season? Yes



Axel Tuanzebe: Has come so close to a breakthrough at Old Trafford – who can forget his performance against PSG in October 2020? – but injuries have plagued his career and he is now struggling. After failing to hold down a first team spot at Aston Villa, he was rerouted to Napoli for the second half of the season where a poor second game saw him axed from the side and from the club’s Europa League squad. At 24, it looks like time may have run out for Axel to make the grade at United.



First team squad next season? No

Teden Mengi: Has a point to prove at Birmingham after a poor first half to the season for the Under 23’s. Immensely talented and already impressing for the Blues, a really good spell at St Andrews could see him promoted to understudy in the first team squad next season, especially if Eric Bailly and/or Phil Jones leave, as expected.

First team squad next season? No

Di’Shon Bernard: The 21 year old has done well at Hull City and is popular with the fans. He could be catching up Mengi as the most likely breakthrough centre back from the academy. It’s a close call between the two but he could be the one to join the squad in 2022/23 due to greater consistency.

First team squad next season? Yes

Reece Devine: Flopped at St Johnstone and possibly in the last chance saloon at Walsall.



First team squad next season? No

Midfielders

Ethan Galbraith: Doing well for struggling League 1 side Doncaster Rovers, but probably not quite good enough to make the step up.



First team squad next season? No

Donny van de Beek: Most fans have been baffled by the lack of opportunities given to him by both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick. It will be fascinating to see how he performs at Everton, as it will either shed light on why he was sidelined or prove both bosses wrong. If he does well at Goodison it could be the turning point for him at United.



First team squad next season? Yes

James Garner: Was excellent on loan at Nottingham Forest last season and rejoined them for a second spell. Started off poorly but has re-found his form and is now tearing it up in the Championship. Still only 20 and now mostly re-invented as a defensive midfielder, Garner has a great chance of breaking into the United side next term, especially if they do not sign another holding midfielder.

First team squad next season? Yes

Dylan Levitt: Once part of a formidable academy partnership with Garner, Levitt has not kicked on as well as his fellow graduate. Has done OK at Dundee United but has been hampered by injuries and poor spells of form.



First team squad next season? No

Forwards

Anthony Martial: This is a complicated one. Whether Martial performs well or not at Sevilla, it is unlikely any club will be able to pay the kind of transfer fee United would ask or pay his £250,000 per week wages. He has taken a pay cut to play for the Spanish side, but with two years left on his contract, would he agree to continue receiving less? If he plays well, United will put the price up, and if he doesn’t play well, there won’t be a queue to sign him.



First team squad next season? Yes (because of transfer difficulties)

Facundo Pellistri: Looked great in pre-season for United and for Uruguay in his recent debut. But has really struggled to impress at Alaves and has only started six games. A bit of an enigma.



First team squad next season? No



Amad Diallo: Got off to a flyer for Rangers, scoring five minutes into his debut. However, he was hauled off at half-time against Celtic and has only been given five minutes off the bench in the next two games. Immensely talented, but has to make a statement and find a way into Gio van Bronckhorst’s starting XI again. If he can do that, he has every chance of making the step up.

First team squad next season? Yes

Tahith Chong: A little like Tuanzebe, in that he has so often seemed so close to that breakthrough but never quite got the luck he needed. A bad groin injury while on loan at Birmingham this season – where he had been performing well – needed surgery and has kept him out for most of the season. His contract at Old Trafford expires this summer and he is likely to be released.



First team squad next season? No

So many of these decisions will depend on how the player performs between now and the end of the season, but as things stand, our prediction is that the five players who will join United’s first team squad next season are: Di’Shon Bernard, Donny van de Beek, James Garner, Amad and, if only due to his prohibitive transfer and salary values, Anthony Martial.