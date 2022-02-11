Manchester United players criticise Ralf Rangnick’s training methods



Manchester United players are reportedly unhappy with training under Ralf Rangnick.

As per ESPN, they believe the German’s methods to be ‘old-fashioned’ and not in tune with modern football.

Rangnick has placed more emphasis on team shape and organisation, with the squad preferring a more skill-based session.

The 63 year old is said to leave most of his training assignments to assistant Chris Armas who the players liken to the character of Ted Lasso from the popular Apple TV show.

Armas had never coached a team outside of the United States before landing this job in December.

This is not the first time United players have thrown the manager under the bus.

Leaks like this have also occurred under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It is pretty embarrassing for the club as a whole, especially when the manager is just two months into his job.

As a matter of fact, Rangnick’s extra emphasis on team shape has led to United conceding just nine goals in 12 matches compared to the 24 under Solskjaer.

There is a lot of improvement to be made on the attacking front, and it will take time for the players to tactically adjust according to Rangnick’s demands.

The German has been the mentor to many world-class coaches like Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and Julen Nagelsmann.

The players must buy into his philosophy until the end of the season if they are to finish the campaign on a high.